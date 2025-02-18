Menu Explore
Nutella's inventor Francesco Rivella dies at 97: Here's his story

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Feb 18, 2025 02:14 PM IST

Dubbed the “father” of Nutella, Francesco Rivella began working at Italian chocolate and confectionary company Ferrero in 1952

Italian chemist Francesco Rivella, the inventor of the world-famous hazelnut cocoa spread Nutella, passed away on Valentine’s Day this year at the age of 97, according to several news reports.

Francesco Rivella, the inventor of Nutella(X)
Francesco Rivella, the inventor of Nutella(X)

Dubbed the “father” of Nutella, Rivella began working at Italian chocolate and confectionary company Ferrero in 1952. This was two years before Nutella was launched.

At that time, he was 25 years old and was fresh out of university, having earned a degree in bromatological chemistry in Turin.

Rivella was part of Ferrero’s “chemistry room,” working with the team responsible for studying raw materials in order to develop new products by blending, refining and tasting ingredients, according to a report by the New York Post.

Some of Ferrero's most iconic products were born in this room.

Rivella went on to become a senior manager with the company which was founded in 1946 by namesake Pietro Ferrero.

He then became the right hand man of Ferrero’s son, Michele Ferrero, who inherited the family business. Michele Ferrero died on February 14 as well, but in 2015; Exactly 10 years before.

Rivella after retirement, focused on fruit farming and the traditional Italian sport of pallapugno, according to the report.

He was survived by three sons, a daughter and seven grandchildren.

Rivella’s funeral was on Monday in Alba, where he lived after retiring. He will be laid to rest in Barbaresco, according to the report.

The story of Nutella

Nutella's origins go back to post-war Italy, when cocoa became extremely scarce. Ferrero, under Rivella's efforts, worked around this problem by “creating a sweet paste made from hazelnuts, sugar and just a little of the rare cocoa,” according to Nutella's official website.

This was Nutella's first iteration which came about in 1946 and was originally called 'Giandujot.' This name was derived from ‘Gianduja’ which is a confection made using chocolate and hazelnuts.

The resulting product which was a paste was sold in the shape of a loaf. It could then be sliced and spread on bread.

The Giandujot paste then became a creamy new product which was easier to spread. Ferrero named it 'SuperCrema.'

The 'Nutella' name came only much later in 1964, with the recipe being improved and sold in jars, made with hazelnut and cocoa cream.

The spread was then slowly exported to international markets and became so popular worldwide that World Nutella Day is now celebrated on February 5, since 2007.

