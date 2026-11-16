Nvidia Shows The Limits Of Corporate Boards

Revelations that Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by Chinese intelligence services should come as no great surprise. China’s Ministry of State Security has targeted American executives up and down the corporate ladder for decades, sometimes openly. Set aside Mr. Huang’s personal conduct. The case lays bare an Achilles’ heel that Beijing often exploits: the limited perspective of corporate boards. American executives are trained in capital allocation, personnel management, risk mitigation and technological innovation, with skills that have made our companies the envy of the world.

American executives are trained in capital allocation, personnel management, risk mitigation and technological innovation, with skills that have made our companies the envy of the world. Company directors are also experienced and accomplished. Look at the boards of most Fortune 500 companies and you see an assortment of CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, bank executives, Nobel Prize-winning scientists, human-resources professionals, top law-firm partners and AI experts.

Yet few directors of major American companies have experience assessing political risk and the nature of regimes like communist China’s. They don’t learn it at business school or law school. Many directors have never worked or lived in a hostile environment like China’s, where there is no rule of law, property rights, independent boards or expectation of privacy. If they think about geopolitical risk, it’s often through the lens of regulatory risk, such as compliance with the 1977 U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The political-risk governance gap isn’t new, but awareness of it is, and for that Washington is partially to blame. For decades, Republican and Democratic administrations encouraged American companies to expand into China, with little regard to the risks involved. I worked for these pages in Hong Kong in the 2000s and was amazed by how rarely American CEOs acknowledged or worked to contain espionage risk, even as Ford, Motorola and others experienced publicly documented cases of theft, and honeypot operations targeting CEOs and lower-level executives were commonplace.

American corporate structures tend to mask the problem. General counsels of public companies have enormous reporting burdens to oversee; their ability to police intelligence threats is negligible to nonexistent. Board meetings are often formulaic, and many CEOs don’t encourage transparency beyond the PowerPoint presentation. Chief security officers have a C in their title, but their work rarely rises to the attention of directors unless there is a physical or reputational threat against an employee, and they are often former law-enforcement officers with limited international experience. Chief human-resources officers, even in U.S. multinational companies, receive little to no training in spotting influence operations by foreign powers.

The U.S. government has long been aware of Chinese and Russian honeypot schemes and sends experts to brief executives on these threats, but corporate directors rarely attend or aren’t invited. Many boards aren’t even aware the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies have offices devoted to identifying and explaining intelligence tactics and operational threats. Some of the advice is straightforward. As the old saying goes, if you’re a 5 on the attractiveness scale at home, you aren’t suddenly a 10 abroad. Other threats, such as outreach to midlevel executives, are more difficult to spot.

Which brings us back to Nvidia and Mr. Huang. As an executive with extensive experience in China, it would be surprising if he wasn’t aware of Beijing’s tactics. Regardless, corporate directors have a fiduciary duty to understand major business risks, mitigate them and disclose significant efforts to shareholders. The Nvidia board’s decision to initiate an investigation is a good first step. The episode should also serve as a wake-up call to every American company doing business in places like China, and to the directors in their boardroom, too.

Ms. Kissel is the CEO of the Kissel Group, a strategic consultancy, and a director of several public and private companies.