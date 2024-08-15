Ola Electric launches the Roadster Series e-motorcycles, prices start at 74,999

Ola Electric has officially launched the Roadster series of electric motorcycles, with founder Bhavish Aggarwal unveiling three new models including the Roadster X, the Roadster, and the Roadster Pro on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal presents the company's three new bikes on August 15, 2024

This marks the company's first ever electric motorcycle series, based on its Gen 3 platform. Ola Electric currently sells the highest number of electric scooters in India.

Deliveries for the Roadster X and the Roadster are scheduled to begin in January next year, but only from Diwali 2025 for the Roadster Pro. Bookings for all the models however, are opening today.

What are the specifications and prices of each models?

The Ola Electric Roadster X

The Roadster X is the most budget-friendly version of the three. It has a starting price of ₹74,999 and comes with a 2.5 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 200 km on a single charge.

The motorcycle has a top speed of 124 km/h and it can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 2.8 seconds.

The Roadster X gets18-inch alloy wheels and a 4.3 inch touchscreen display.

The Ola Electric Roadster

The Roadster, or the mid variant comes at a starting price of ₹1,04,999 for the 2.5 kWh variant, ₹1,19,999 for the 4.5 kWh variant, and ₹1,39,999 for the 6 kWh variant.

It has a top speed of 126 km/h and can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 2.2 seconds.

The claimed range is 579 km on a single charge.

The Roadster has a bigger 7-inch touchscreen and also gets diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Ola Electric Roadster Pro

The Roadster Pro, which is the top variant can be yours for an introductory price of ₹1,99,999 for the 8KWH and ₹2,49,999 for the 16 KWH version.

While this is a significant jump in pricing from the other two variants, this motorcycle claims to have a top speed of 194 km/h and accelerates from 0-40 km/h in just 1.2 seconds.

The range on a single charge is same as the Roadster variant, at 579 km.

The Roadster Pro gets an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and an even bigger 10 inch touchscreen.

What are the other announcements made by Ola Electric?

Ola Electric introduced MoveOS 5, a new software update for their electric vehicles, also announcing that Ola Maps will now feature group navigation.

Ola scooters will now, get an AI-based tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and the Krutrim AI Assistant.