 OpenAI creators say this is the secret behind success of ChatGPT: ‘Humans feel…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OpenAI creators say this is the secret behind success of ChatGPT: ‘Humans feel…’

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2024 03:53 PM IST

OpenAI released a new AI model called GPT-4o which it claimed is capable of realistic voice conversation and will be able to interact across text and image.

OpenAI team said that when the company introduced ChatGPT in 2022 they never thought that the AI tool would become so popular. It was more of a research preview and not a big breakthrough, they said as the tool was supposed to gather more feedback and improve the technology. 

OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration. Developers of ChatGPT trained the model to generate responses preferred by human users which helped in the refinement of the technology.(Reuters)
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration. Developers of ChatGPT trained the model to generate responses preferred by human users which helped in the refinement of the technology.(Reuters)

Read more: OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI could take your jobs: 'I'm most worried about…'

Contrary to their expectations, the tool become very popular so much so that the ChatGPT maker released a new AI model called GPT-4o which it claimed is capable of realistic voice conversation and will be able to interact across text and image. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote in a blog post, “It feels like AI from the movies ... Talking to a computer has never felt really natural for me; now it does.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: OpenAI releases GPT-4o: What changes in ChatGPT? Is the version free or paid? All FAQs answered

What is behind the success of ChatGPT?

OpenAI team said that the secret behind the success of ChatGPT is a technique called reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF). Developers of ChatGPT trained the model to generate responses preferred by human users which helped in the refinement of the technology, they said. 

Jan Leike, the leader of OpenAI's alignment team, explained, “One of the lines that emerged in this training was 'As a language model trained by OpenAI' It wasn't explicitly put in there, but it's one of the things the human raters ranked highly.”

Read more: OpenAI's Sam Altman on what surprises him about GPT-4o: ‘It is like AI from the movies’

Sandhini Agarwal, who works as an AI Policy Researcher at OpenAI said human raters ranked the ChatGPT model based on various criteria, adding, “But they also began preferring things that they considered good practice, like not pretending to be something that you're not.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / OpenAI creators say this is the secret behind success of ChatGPT: ‘Humans feel…’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On