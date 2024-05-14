 OpenAI's Sam Altman on what surprises him about GPT-4o: ‘It is like AI from the movies’ - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
OpenAI's Sam Altman on what surprises him about GPT-4o: ‘It is like AI from the movies’

ByMallika Soni
May 14, 2024 08:49 AM IST

Expressing his astonishment at the capabilities of GPT-4o, Sam Altman likened it to "AI from the movies". Here's what he said

Sam Altman reflected on the release of his company OpenAI's latest AI model GPT-4o. The new update brings more features to the chatbot and Sam Altman believes that it almost feels like something out of a movie. Expressing his astonishment at the capabilities of GPT-4o, he likened it to "AI from the movies" and noted in a blog that "the new voice (and video) mode is the best compute interface I’ve ever used. It feels like AI from the movies; and it’s still a bit surprising to me that it’s real. Getting to human-level response times and expressiveness turns out to be a big change."

Sam Altman on GPT-4o: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US.(Reuters)
Sam Altman on GPT-4o: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US.(Reuters)

Talking about the initial vision for OpenAI and how it has evolved, he said, “We are a business and will find plenty of things to charge for, and that will help us provide free, outstanding AI service to (hopefully) billions of people.” Sam Altman also talked about the potential of the new voice and video modes in the updated version which are making a computer feel genuinely natural for him.

What we know about GPT-4o

GPT-4o integrates voice, video, and text in a way to make interactions with AI more natural, OpenAI has said. The model will process text, understand as well as respond to audio and visual inputs in order to make interactions with AI more human-like. 

GPT-4o also has reduced response time as it can react to queries in milliseconds which is concomitant to natural conversation pace, the company said. The updated version will be available to premium users and those in the basic tier as well. 

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

© 2024 HindustanTimes
