ChatGPT-4o can translate, flirt and teach: These demos and responses will blow your mind

OpenAI's Sam Altman has just taken the world to an AI revolution we had seen only in sci-fi movies. The newly launched ChatGPT-4o has the ability to see, hear, and talk like a real person. In launch videos OpenAI executives demonstrated how the latest ChatGPT can translate live conversations, tell bedtime stories in different voices and even give math lessons. OpenAI's new ChatGPT-4o can listen, talk and behave like a human, invoking memories from sci-fi film Her.(REUTERS)

OpenAI’s head of frontiers research, Mark Chen, asked the chatbot to tell “a bedtime story about robots and love.”

“Oh, a bedtime story about robots and love? I got you covered!” an enthusiastic feminine, non-robotic voice responded immediately. “Once upon a time, in a world not too different from ours, there was a robot named Byte. Byte was a curious robot. Always exploring.”

If that didn't leave you shocked this will, ChatGPT helped a student solve a math problem, not just by telling him the steps but also making him understand the process. Many netizens worry this wil take away teaching and private tuition jobs.

“As someone who spent a lot of time making a browser and researching it, I can tell you that this integration of ChatGPT on to the computer belies a greater purpose—one where AI will eat the browser steadily. They will no longer have to be restricted by the Google's platform limits,” Suhail, a tech influencer commented.

Here's another jaw dropping video that left netizens gasping for fresh air. ChatGPT participated in an online meeting and had casual and funny conversation with mates over dogs. By the way it can be interrupted in real-time and asked to change emotions.

Here's more - Now what GPT indulge in real-time translation and say bye bye to Duolingo. Murati Chen, and Zoph showed how ChatGPT-4o can translate a live conversation between Italian and French and how it can listen to you breathe and walk you through breathing exercises.

GPT-4o, short for “omni,” will power OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot, and will be available to users, including those who use the free version, in the coming weeks, the company announced during a short live-streamed update. CEO Sam Altman, who was not one of the presenters at the event, simply posted the word “her” on the social media site X.

Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate told AP, the update, which lasted less than 30 minutes, gave the impression OpenAI is playing catch-up to larger rivals.

“Many of the demos and capabilities showcased by OpenAI seemed familiar because we had seen advanced versions of these demos showcased by Google in their Gemini 1.5 pro launch,” Dekate said. “While Open AI had a first-mover advantage last year with ChatGPT and GPT3, when compared to their peers, especially Google, we now are seeing capability gaps emerge.”

OpenAI's latest creation, has also sparked comparisons to the movie "Her," with OpenAI staff emphasizing its potential for human-like interaction. Following the launch, Sam Altman's tweet simply read "her," echoing the film's themes. Additionally, a staff member prominently features a still from the movie in their bio, hinting at the inspiration behind the technology's development. However, despite the technological marvel, questions arise about the ethical implications of such rapid advancements.

Drawing parallels to "Her," where Joaquin Phoenix's character develops a deep connection with an AI voiced by Scarlett Johansson, the resemblance between Johansson's voice and ChatGPT 4.0's responses is uncanny. Instances where GPT-4o laughed at jokes and expressed sweetness mirror the film's narrative, underscoring the potential for emotional attachment to AI companions.