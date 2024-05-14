 OpenAI releases GPT-4o: What changes in ChatGPT? Is the version free or paid? All FAQs answered - Hindustan Times
OpenAI releases GPT-4o: What changes in ChatGPT? Is the version free or paid? All FAQs answered

ByMallika Soni
May 14, 2024 07:18 AM IST

OpenAI's GPT-4o can mimic human cadences in its verbal responses and can even try to detect people's moods as well, the company said.

OpenAI has launched GPT-4o- a version of the GPT-4 model which powers its ChatGPT. OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said that the updated model “is much faster” and improves “capabilities across text, vision, and audio." The model will be free for all users while paid users will continue to “have up to five times the capacity limits” of free user, she informed.

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said that the updated model “is much faster” and improves “capabilities across text, vision, and audio."
OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said that the updated model “is much faster” and improves “capabilities across text, vision, and audio."

The company said in a blogpost that GPT-4o’s capabilities “will be rolled out iteratively” but its text and image capabilities will start to roll out in ChatGPT now onwards.

The launch comes ahead of Google's I/O developer conference where the company is expected to unveil updates to its own Gemini, its AI model.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the model is “natively multimodal”- it can generate content or understand commands in voice, text, or images.

What OpenAI has brought in GPT-4o version?

In the update, the AI model can mimic human cadences in its verbal responses and can even try to detect people's moods as well, the company has said. This effect conjures up images of the 2013 Spike Jonze move “Her,” where the (human) main character falls in love with an AI system which leads to some complications.

What changes in the new version in ChatGPT?

OpenAI said that the updated version works faster than previous versions and can reason across text, audio and video in real time. GPT-4o will power OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot.

Who can access the new updated version?

GPT-4o will be available to all users in the coming weeks, the company said. This will include those who use the free version of ChatGPT, OpenAI said.

What experts are saying on GPT-4o?

Gartner analyst Chirag Dekate said that the update gives the impression that OpenAI is playing catch-up to larger rivals.

“Many of the demos and capabilities showcased by OpenAI seemed familiar because we had seen advanced versions of these demos showcased by Google in their Gemini 1.5 pro launch. While Open AI had a first-mover advantage last year with ChatGPT and GPT3, when compared to their peers, especially Google, we now are seeing capability gaps emerge," Chirag Dekate said.

