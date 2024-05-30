OpenAI signs content deals with The Atlantic and Vox Media: All you need to know

Sam Altman-led OpenAI signed content and product partnerships with The Atlantic and Vox Media which will aid its artificial intelligence tools and train its products. This comes as several media firms signing similar deals which will give OpenAI access to their news content and archives in order train its large language models. Earlier, OpenAI signed a deal with media conglomerate and the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp. The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT.(AP)

Why the deal is important?

These partnerships will help OpenAI to train AI models as well as be lucrative for news publishers who have so far been denied profits that internet giants earn for distributing their content.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What does the deal comprise of?

Vox Media, owner of The Verge and Vulture among others, said that OpenAI will help the company to develop products for its consumers and advertising partners. Owing to the deal, OpenAI will get access to Vox Media's archives to help the ChatGPT- maker to enhance its technology and its chatbot, Vox Media said in a statement.

The Atlantic announced that it is giving OpenAI access to the publisher's content which will help in creating an "experimental microsite, called Atlantic Labs" that will pilot OpenAI's tech and help the media firm to explore how AI can drive development of new products.

The Atlantic's CEO Nicholas Thompson said in a LinkedIn post, “There's a lot of fear in the media industry about partnering with tech platforms. But I'm absolutely convinced these deals can be beneficial, if we've learned the right rules, structure them the right way, and hedge our bets.”