 OpenAI signs content deals with The Atlantic and Vox Media: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OpenAI signs content deals with The Atlantic and Vox Media: All you need to know

ByMallika Soni
May 30, 2024 07:10 AM IST

These partnerships will help OpenAI to train AI models as well as be lucrative for news publishers.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI signed content and product partnerships with The Atlantic and Vox Media which will aid its artificial intelligence tools and train its products. This comes as several media firms signing similar deals which will give OpenAI access to their news content and archives in order train its large language models. Earlier, OpenAI signed a deal with media conglomerate and the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp.

The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT.(AP)
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT.(AP)

Why the deal is important?

Read more: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pledges to give away most of his wealth: ‘Wouldn't be doing this if…’

These partnerships will help OpenAI to train AI models as well as be lucrative for news publishers who have so far been denied profits that internet giants earn for distributing their content.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What does the deal comprise of?

Read more: OpenAI's former executive Jan Leike, who criticised Sam Altman, joins its rival Anthropic

Vox Media, owner of The Verge and Vulture among others, said that OpenAI will help the company to develop products for its consumers and advertising partners. Owing to the deal, OpenAI will get access to Vox Media's archives to help the ChatGPT- maker to enhance its technology and its chatbot, Vox Media said in a statement.

The Atlantic announced that it is giving OpenAI access to the publisher's content which will help in creating an "experimental microsite, called Atlantic Labs" that will pilot OpenAI's tech and help the media firm to explore how AI can drive development of new products.

Read more: Sam Altman’s “outright lying” led to ousting: Former OpenAI board member says

The Atlantic's CEO Nicholas Thompson said in a LinkedIn post, “There's a lot of fear in the media industry about partnering with tech platforms. But I'm absolutely convinced these deals can be beneficial, if we've learned the right rules, structure them the right way, and hedge our bets.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / OpenAI signs content deals with The Atlantic and Vox Media: All you need to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On