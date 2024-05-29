OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pledges to give away most of his wealth: ‘Wouldn't be doing this if…’

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, joined billionaires who have pledged to give away the majority of their wealth. Sam Altman, who recently achieved billionaire status, signed the Giving Pledge with his partner, Oliver Mulherin. The Giving Pledge was established in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in a discussion. The Giving Pledge announced that Sam Altman has joined its list of wealthy philanthropists committed to donating over half their fortunes.(AP)

In their pledge letter, Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin expressed deep gratitude stating, "We would not be making this pledge if it weren't for the hard work, brilliance, generosity, and dedication to improve the world of many people that built the scaffolding of society that let us get here. There is nothing we can do except feel immense gratitude and commit to pay it forward, and do what we can to build the scaffolding up a little higher."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: OpenAI sets up Safety and Security Committee featuring Sam Altman after row

Sam Altman does not hold equity in OpenAI and his wealth comes from his diverse investment portfolio which includes stakes in companies like Reddit and Stripe.

Other high-profile Giving Pledge signatories include MacKenzie Scott, Reid Hoffman, Marc Benioff, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan.

Earlier Sam Altman defended his company's AI technology and said that it was safe for widespread use amid concerns over potential risks and lack of proper safeguards. He said, “My biggest piece of advice is this is a special time and take advantage of it. This is not the time to delay what you're planning to do or wait for the next thing.”