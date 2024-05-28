OpenAI sets up Safety and Security Committee featuring Sam Altman after row

OpenAI created a board committee to evaluate the safety and security of its artificial intelligence models after its top executive on the subject- Ilya Sutskever- resigned. The committee, whose internal team was disbanded as well, will spend 90 days evaluating the safeguards in OpenAI’s technology before giving a report, OpenAI said. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)

“Following the full board’s review, OpenAI will publicly share an update on adopted recommendations in a manner that is consistent with safety and security,” the company said in a blog post.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Worries around how OpenAI's technology could have potential dangers intensified when company's CEO Sam Altman was briefly ousted after clashing with co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever over how quickly to develop AI products.

Ilya Sutskever and a key deputy, Jan Leike, left the company this month. Both of them ran OpenAI’s so-called superalignment team- focused on long-term threats of AI. Jan Leike said that his division was “struggling” for computing resources within OpenAI.

OpenAI’s new safety committee will consist of three board members — Chairman Bret Taylor, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo and ex-Sony Entertainment executive Nicole Seligman — along with six employees, including Sam Altman. The company said it would continue to consult two outside experts,: Rob Joyce, a Homeland Security adviser to Donald Trump and John Carlin, a former Justice Department official under President Joe Biden.