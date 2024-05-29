OpenAI's former executive Jan Leike, who criticised Sam Altman, joins its rival Anthropic
At the time of resigning, Jan Leike criticized OpenAI saying that “safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.”
Jan Leike, former co-head of OpenAI safety team which was focused on long-term risks, is joining its artificial intelligence rival Anthropic. Jan Leike left the company earlier this month after Ilya Sutskever, the leader of OpenAI’s Superalignment team, resigned from the company. OpenAI subsequently dissolved the team. At the time of resigning, Jan Leike criticized OpenAI saying that “safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.”
Read more: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pledges to give away most of his wealth: ‘Wouldn't be doing this if…’
Jan Leike's work at Anthropic will be similar to his role at OpenAI, he said. This will include safety issues related to the control of so-called superhuman AI models as both companies are conducting research into how they could be controlled if they are built in the future.
Read more: Melinda French Gates on leaving foundation she began with Bill Gates: ‘I received this advice’
Meanwhile, OpenAI said that it's setting up a safety and security committee and has begun training a new AI model to support GPT-4 system. The committee will advise the full board on “critical safety and security decisions" for its projects and operations, OpenAI said.
Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath doesn't want you to use devices on last Sunday of every month: ‘Take control back’
The Sam Altman-led company also said that it has “recently begun training its next frontier model” and its AI models lead the industry on capability and safety. It added, “We welcome a robust debate at this important moment."
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail