OpenAI's former executive Jan Leike, who criticised Sam Altman, joins its rival Anthropic

Jan Leike, former co-head of OpenAI safety team which was focused on long-term risks, is joining its artificial intelligence rival Anthropic. Jan Leike left the company earlier this month after Ilya Sutskever, the leader of OpenAI’s Superalignment team, resigned from the company. OpenAI subsequently dissolved the team. At the time of resigning, Jan Leike criticized OpenAI saying that “safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)

Jan Leike's work at Anthropic will be similar to his role at OpenAI, he said. This will include safety issues related to the control of so-called superhuman AI models as both companies are conducting research into how they could be controlled if they are built in the future.

Meanwhile, OpenAI said that it's setting up a safety and security committee and has begun training a new AI model to support GPT-4 system. The committee will advise the full board on “critical safety and security decisions" for its projects and operations, OpenAI said.

The Sam Altman-led company also said that it has “recently begun training its next frontier model” and its AI models lead the industry on capability and safety. It added, “We welcome a robust debate at this important moment."