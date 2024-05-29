 OpenAI's former executive Jan Leike, who criticised Sam Altman, joins its rival Anthropic - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OpenAI's former executive Jan Leike, who criticised Sam Altman, joins its rival Anthropic

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2024 12:44 PM IST

At the time of resigning, Jan Leike criticized OpenAI saying that “safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.”

Jan Leike, former co-head of OpenAI safety team which was focused on long-term risks, is joining its artificial intelligence rival Anthropic. Jan Leike left the company earlier this month after Ilya Sutskever, the leader of OpenAI’s Superalignment team, resigned from the company. OpenAI subsequently dissolved the team. At the time of resigning, Jan Leike criticized OpenAI saying that “safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)

Read more: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pledges to give away most of his wealth: ‘Wouldn't be doing this if…’

Jan Leike's work at Anthropic will be similar to his role at OpenAI, he said. This will include safety issues related to the control of so-called superhuman AI models as both companies are conducting research into how they could be controlled if they are built in the future.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Melinda French Gates on leaving foundation she began with Bill Gates: ‘I received this advice’

Meanwhile, OpenAI said that it's setting up a safety and security committee and has begun training a new AI model to support GPT-4 system. The committee will advise the full board on “critical safety and security decisions" for its projects and operations, OpenAI said.

Read more: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath doesn't want you to use devices on last Sunday of every month: ‘Take control back’

The Sam Altman-led company also said that it has “recently begun training its next frontier model” and its AI models lead the industry on capability and safety. It added, “We welcome a robust debate at this important moment."

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / OpenAI's former executive Jan Leike, who criticised Sam Altman, joins its rival Anthropic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On