Parliament's Budget session from today; economic survey 2023 to be tabled | 10 points

The Parliament's Budget session beginning on Tuesday is expected to be stormy with the Opposition seeking to raise several issues, including those related to Adani Group stocks and the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The session will start with a joint address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu followed by the table of the economic survey 2023 by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, a day before the Union Budget will be presented.

Top 10 points on Budget session and economic survey:

1. During the session, the government's priority will be to seek approval on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address and the finance bill, while the Opposition is looking to corner it on issues such the Adani-Hindenburg controversy, a nationwide caste-based economic census and the women's reservation bill.

2. The economic survey will be tabled on Tuesday after the President's address at 11am.

3. Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on February 1.

4. The government plans to bring around 36 bills, including four related to the budgetary exercise, during the session.

5. The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session.

6. The government held an all-party meeting on Monday in which the opposition parties raised issues of their concern. Opposition leaders brought up issues like Adani stocks, the BBC documentary ban and alleged interference by Governors in states ruled by opposition parties. The parties that raised the issue included RJD, CPI-M, CPI, AAP and National Conference.

7. The BRS has decided to boycott the customary address by President Murmu.

8. India will continue to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world in the next financial year with the official growth estimate likely to be between 9 per cent and 6.8 per cent, two people aware of the development told HT.

9. Chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran will hold a press conference to give details about the economic survey, after Sitharaman tables it in the House. The Economic Survey is the government's review of how the economy fared in the past year.

10. Even growth of 6.8% could keep India among the fastest-growing economies in the world, despite losing pace from an estimated 7 per cent in the fiscal year that ends on March 31. It has grown at 8.7 per cent in the previous year mainly due to pandemic-related distortions.

(With inputs from agencies)

