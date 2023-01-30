Home / India News / Govt to convene all-party meeting today ahead of budget session

Govt to convene all-party meeting today ahead of budget session

india news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 06:43 AM IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

During the meeting, the government is expected to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of Parliament. (ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

The government has called an all-party meeting on Monday, a day ahead of the start of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The customary meeting, called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, is to be held at noon on January 30 in Parliament Annexe Building.

During the meeting, the government is expected to seek cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of Parliament.

Opposition parties are expected to raise matters of concern during the meeting and also highlight issues they plan to raise during the session.

In the afternoon, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will also be held to strategise floor cooperation. The Budget Session will be held in two parts.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament. Economic Survey will be tabled after the President's address.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1. The Union Budget 2023-24 may be the last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13.

budget 2023
