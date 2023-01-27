Home / India News / Congress to raise China land grabbing issue during Parliament budget session

Congress to raise China land grabbing issue during Parliament budget session

india news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 03:52 PM IST

The Congress said that research papers presented during the annual DGPs & IGPs meeting had exposed a shocking development that India has lost access to 26 out of 65 patrolling points in East Ladakh

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. (File Photo)
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera. (File Photo)
BySaptarshi Das

The Congress on Friday said the party will raise the India-China border issue in Parliament during the upcoming budget session, following reports that the country has lost access to 26 out of 65 patrolling points in East Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that research papers presented during the ‘All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police’ had exposed a shocking development that out of the 65 points in East Ladakh where Indian men used to patrol before May 20 , 2020, 26 had been compromised.

“The research paper presented during the DGPs & IGPs meeting has also raised serious concerns if the Modi government would answer how much China has infiltrated our territory and why it did so. We will again raise these issues in the upcoming parliament and we are curious to know if the Modi government would entertain discussion on that,” he added.

The Congress spokesperson said a discussion in Parliament will only help the government when the ruling dispensation and the opposition put pressure on China.

Citing the research report, he said, “PLA (the People’s Liberation Army) stopped our patrolling at those points, but the government gave them clean chit and Indian soldiers too stopped going to that area. The PLA has now installed CCTV cameras in those compromised areas and is now monitoring the movement on the Indian troops. A shepherd’s community in Ladakh named Rebos who herd their cattle for ages in that area are now not allowed to do so by the Indian soldiers themselves. The soldiers while warning the shepherds to not enter the area say that China would object.”

“This is the kind of relationship Prime Minister Modi maintains with China,” he alleged.

According to news agency PTI, all articles of the 2022 DGPs and IGPs conference, held last weekend, were removed from the official website of the Indian police after a series of news reports appeared on the basis of the write-ups of senior police officers.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out