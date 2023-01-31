Home / India News / India: Official estimates could peg GDP growth range at 6-6.8%

India: Official estimates could peg GDP growth range at 6-6.8%

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 12:10 AM IST

At the top end, the estimate is higher than the latest estimates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank

An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia. (AP/FILE)
An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia. (AP/FILE)
ByRajeev Jayaswal

New Delhi: India will continue to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world in the next financial year with the official growth estimate likely to be between 6% and 6.8% , two people aware of the development said. The Economic Survey, to be presented on Tuesday, will put forth an estimate for India’s growth in 2023-24.

At the top end, the estimate is higher than the latest estimates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the two added , requesting anonymity. The two multilateral agencies have projected a real growth rate of 6.1% and 6.6% respectively for FY24.

Experts say global headwinds may affect India’s growth prospects mainly because of contraction in exports due to falling demand in major markets and high energy costs. EY India’s chief policy adviser DK Srivastava said growth in FY24 is expected to be in the range of 6-6.5% mainly because India’s exports are declining due to shrinking global demand. “Net exports have negative contribution in FY23, which might continue in FY24, and may accentuate because of general global recession.”

ALSO READ: State of the economy, in five charts

But lower oil prices could help, he added.

“It is a saving grace that global crude oil prices have softened to some extent. If this continues, it may help to lift up the growth rate, provided the fiscal authority gives a strong stimulus.”

That may require the budget to balance the imperative to cut the fiscal deficit from the budgeted 6.4% in 2022-23 with the need to support growth, Srivastava explained.

Despite the challenges, the consensus opinion is that India is better off than most other economies.

ALSO READ: Opposition raises women quota bill, Adani row in all-party meeting

“India’s progress over the past decade has been quite remarkable. The economy’s position has gone from the tenth largest ten years ago to the fifth largest today. India has been the fastest growing major economy for the third year in a row — a bright spot in a global economy facing strong recessionary impulses, multi-decade high inflation, record levels of public debt and the squeezing of real household incomes,” Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said in the forward of ‘INDIA@100: Realizing the potential of a US$26 trillion economy’, which was released on the side-lines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

The first advance estimate by India’s National Statistical Office puts growth in 2022-23 at 7%.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india gdp budget 2023 economic survey + 1 more
india gdp budget 2023 economic survey
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out