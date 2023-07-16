Home / Business / Petrol and diesel prices on July 16: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices on July 16: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 16, 2023 09:51 AM IST

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol continued to retail at above ₹100 - at ₹106.31.

Fuel prices across Indian cities remained largely constant on Sunday. Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai witnessed no change in the prices of petrol and diesel.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel is being sold at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.72 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89.62 respectively.
In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel is being sold at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel is being sold at 96.72 and 89.62 respectively. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol continued to retail at above 100 at 106.31, while diesel stands at 94.27. In Kolkata, citizens must pay 106.03 for one litre of petrol, and 102.63 in Chennai. To buy one litre of diesel in these cities, customers will have to pay 92.76 and 94.24, respectively.

The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.. The petrol price in Delhi is 96.72 per litre on July 16, while the diesel rate stands at 89.62/litre.

Fuel rates have stayed the same since May 2022, when the central government and several states had cut fuel taxes.

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil – revise petrol and diesel prices, which are announced at 6am daily - irrespective of whether its constant or unchanged..

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Gurugram 97.10 89.96
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.08 93.36
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.53 89.71

Oil prices fell more than a dollar a barrel on Friday as the dollar strengthened and oil traders booked profits from a strong rally, with crude benchmarks recording their third-straight weekly gain. Oil prices gained nearly 2% on a weekly basis, after supply disruptions in Libya and Nigeria heightened concerns that the markets will tighten in coming months. Russian oil exports have also decreased significantly and, if this trend continues next week, it would probably drive prices up further.

(With inputs from Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out