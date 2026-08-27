Planning to buy bonds? Run this checklist

Understanding how bonds work is one part of the journey. Actually evaluating and buying one is another. Bonds come with their own set of terms and mechanics that can trip up a first-time buyer, from how they are priced in units to how interest is calculated between payment dates. Read on to know the practical terms every buyer should know, and a checklist to run before making a purchase.
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Stay updated with the latest Business News, stock market updates, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates and major developments from India and across the world.
Stay updated with the latest Business News, stock market updates, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates and major developments from India and across the world.
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