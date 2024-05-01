LPG price cut: Prices of commercial LPG cylinders slashed by 19. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

LPG cylinder price cut: Oil marketing companies cut prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by ₹19 with immediate effect from May 1. With this, Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder stood at ₹1,745.50. This follows similar reductions in other metro cities across India. LPG cylinder price cut: With this, Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder stood at ₹ 1,745.50.(Reuters)

Mumbai will also see a ₹19 reduction with the new price set at ₹1,698.50. In Chennai, the price stands at ₹1,911 while in Kolkata the price is ₹1,859 after a ₹20 cut.

The cut in prices is consistent with the recent decrease in global oil prices that have fallen for the third consecutive day owing to rising crude inventories in the US and growing optimism about a potential ceasefire agreement in the Israel-Hamas war.