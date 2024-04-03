Q4FY2024 results announcements: TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys dates revealed

The new fiscal has started and the old quarter’s results (quarter ended March 2024) will start rolling out soon. Among the first to do so are the big tech companies like TCS, Infosys and HCL Technologies among others. So, if you are a keen market-watching investor who likes to keep a sharp eye out on which companies are doing better, or worse, than others, then get set. Q4 results season is here and TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech have announced the dates.(REUTERS)

Among those who have made announcements about how things will be proceeding are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies. These tech majors have announced the dates of their board meetings where they will approve the financial results for the fourth quarter, Also, do note that this will also be for the full fiscal (2023-2024).

In case you want to bookmark the days on which the announcements will be made, then know that TCS will do so on April 12, Infosys, on the other hand, will do so on April 18 and HCL Technologies on April 26.

Tata Consultancy Services

Notably, TCS Board of Directors will be meeting on April 12, which is a Friday, to approve the audited standalone financial results as well as the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the year ending March 31, 2024, and recommend a final dividend. This was revealed by TCS in a regulatory filing. TCS, which is the largest software services exporter in India, will announce its results after-market trading hours.

The TCS earnings call will take place at 19:00 hrs IST (21:30 hrs SST/HKT, 14:30 hrs UTC, 09:30 hrs US ET) on the same day. The leadership team is expected to discuss the performance and take questions.

Infosys

Infosys is the second largest IT services provider and its Board of Directors will be meeting across two days - April 17 and 18 - with the financial results to be presented for approval on April 18.

The investors call by Infosys will be held on April 18 to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ending as well as the business outlook and recommend dividend.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for two days too - April 25 and April 26 - during which it will consider the audited financial results of the company as well as payment of interim dividend.