 Questioning of Telegram's Durov ends, heads to French investigative judge - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
Questioning of Telegram's Durov ends, heads to French investigative judge

Reuters |
Aug 28, 2024 07:09 PM IST

The investigative judge will now rule on whether to place Durov under formal investigation as part of a probe into organised crime on the messaging app

Telegram boss Pavel Durov has been transferred to an investigative judge after his four-day French police interrogation ended, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. (Reuters)
Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. (Reuters)

The investigative judge will now rule on whether to place the Russian-born billionaire under formal investigation following his arrest as part of a probe into organised crime on the messaging app. The decision is expected later on Wednesday.

Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial, but indicates that judges consider there is enough to the case to proceed with the probe. Investigations can last years before being sent to trial or shelved.

News / Business / Questioning of Telegram's Durov ends, heads to French investigative judge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
