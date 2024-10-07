Ratan Tata says hospital visit for medical check-up: ‘Rumours unfounded, there is no cause of concern'

Ratan Tata said that health rumors about him are unfounded and he is undergoing routine medical check-ups due to age-related conditions.
Ratan Tata clarified that the reports of him being hospitalized after a drop in blood pressure are 'unfounded'. He said, “I am aware of the recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded."
The 86-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons said, "I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation.”