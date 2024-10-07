Menu Explore
Ratan Tata says hospital visit for medical check-up: ‘Rumours unfounded, there is no cause of concern'

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Ratan Tata said that health rumors about him are unfounded and he is undergoing routine medical check-ups due to age-related conditions.

Ratan Tata clarified that the reports of him being hospitalized after a drop in blood pressure are 'unfounded'. He said, “I am aware of the recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded."

Ratan Tata, 86, refuted claims of hospitalization due to blood pressure issues, calling them unfounded. He stated he is undergoing regular medical check-ups and remains in good spirits, asking the media to avoid spreading false information.(Instagram/@ratantata)
The 86-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons said, "I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation.”

This statement followed a media report claiming that Ratan Tata was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital early Monday morning.

