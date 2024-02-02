 RBI to cancel Paytm Payments Bank's license after Feb 29? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / RBI to cancel Paytm Payments Bank's license after Feb 29?

RBI to cancel Paytm Payments Bank's license after Feb 29?

Bloomberg |
Feb 02, 2024 08:54 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India ordered the payments bank subsidiary of Paytm, to stop accepting fresh deposits in its accounts or popular wallets from March

India’s banking regulator is considering canceling the operating license of Paytm Payments Bank as early as next month once depositors are safeguarded, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Paytm's banking business powers most features of India's most popular digital payments app, which competes with the likes of Walmart's PhonePe and Google(Bloomberg)
Paytm's banking business powers most features of India's most popular digital payments app, which competes with the likes of Walmart's PhonePe and Google(Bloomberg)

The Reserve Bank of India could act after a Feb. 29 deadline it has set, after which Paytm Payments Bank will bar customers from replenishing their saving accounts or the popular digital payment wallet, the people said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Violations included misuse of customer documentation rules and non-disclosure of material transactions, they added, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

ALSO READ: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma assures users app will keep working beyond Feb 29

No final decision has been reached as yet and the RBI’s thinking may change based on Paytm’s representation, the people said.

The RBI didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

A Paytm Bank spokesperson said the recent direction from the central bank is “part of the ongoing supervisory engagement and compliance process.” The bank has also heeded to compliance and supervisory instructions from the regulator, the spokesperson said.

Hundreds of thousands of Paytm Payments Bank customers hadn’t submitted know-your-customer documentation, a single identity document was used to register thousands of customers in some cases, and transactions running into tens of millions of rupees — far beyond regulatory limits — were being done in minimum-KYC accounts, which raised money-laundering concerns, according to the people.

ALSO READ: RBI action against Paytm bank: Here's what happens next for users

India’s banking regulator stunned the finance and tech industries by abruptly suspending much of digital giant Paytm’s business late Wednesday, after multiple warnings over the past two years about questionable dealings between its popular payments app and its lesser-known banking arm, Bloomberg had reported earlier. A possible decision to cancel the permit will be seen as more severe than the one taken by the RBI earlier this week.

ALSO READ: RBI curbs on Paytm Payments Bank not a sudden move, action taken after warnings

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. operates as a restricted bank that can take deposits but cannot lend. Billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma has a 51% stake in the bank and Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd. owns the remainder.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On