IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Reddit’s populist stock movement was 15 years in the making
Reddit took small steps last year to reduce the ugliest behavior by introducing its first-ever hate speech policy.(REUTERS)
Reddit took small steps last year to reduce the ugliest behavior by introducing its first-ever hate speech policy.(REUTERS)
business

Reddit’s populist stock movement was 15 years in the making

The building blocks of Reddit have been around since the early days of the web. People shared stock-trading tips on Yahoo! message boards and conducted polls on GeoCities.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:08 PM IST

The Redditor revolt that made stock markets go haywire in recent weeks owes its origins, in part, to a humpback whale named Mister Splashy Pants. In 2007, Greenpeace asked the public to decide the name of a whale in the South Pacific Ocean for a campaign raising awareness of hunting by Japanese fisheries. A group of pranksters organized on the still-nascent message board Reddit to hijack Greenpeace’s online poll and push their chosen name. The organization and the netizens grappled for weeks until Greenpeace finally relented, and Mister Splashy Pants was crowned.

Two years later, Reddit Inc. co-founder Alexis Ohanian recounted the gag in a TED Talk. “In the last four years, we’ve seen all kinds of memes, all kinds of trends get born right on our front page,” he said. “This is how the internet works. This is the great big secret. The internet provides a level playing field.”

The Greenpeace caper was such a meaningful event for the company that Reddit temporarily changed its logo to a whale flexing its bicep fins. Mister Splashy Pants would offer a model for Reddit, shaped over more than a decade, that gave birth to cultural touchstones and charitable causes, as well as organized harassment and dangerous conspiracy theories. It also provided an early roadmap for WallStreetBets, a forum of amateur day traders who used Reddit to incite the stock market frenzy.

“No longer is the message coming from just the top down,” Ohanian said in the 2009 speech. “You’ve got to be OK to lose control.”

Reddit long cultivated a reputation as a place where anything goes. The best and worst of the internet was on full display. Reddit took small steps last year to reduce the ugliest behavior by introducing its first-ever hate speech policy. But it remains a venue where controversy is permitted, hijinks are encouraged and a joke can quickly spin out of control.

The trading crusade of the last couple of weeks, which drove up the price of nostalgia stocks like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., was partly a joke and partly a way to chasten hedge funds shorting those stocks. It worked. Ohanian, who stepped down from Reddit’s board last year, and his co-founder Steve Huffman latched on to the populist argument. The founders, both 37, have said WallStreetBets demonstrates that people can band together to influence entrenched institutions.

“This is something, I think, for a lot of people, that was a statement as much as an investment,” Ohanian said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Huffman, the chief executive officer, described it as a “culture war of Wall Street versus everybody else.”

But the victims extend beyond hedge funds and stock-trading apps like Robinhood Markets Inc., which scurried for emergency capital to cover volatility risks. US regulators are examining social media posts for clues of possible fraudulent activity behind the trades. Now, as trendy stocks come crashing down, those who bought high aren’t laughing as hard as before. “I’ve been looking at my phone nonstop for the past week, and it has worn me down,” said Scott Smith, a Reddit user who lost about $1,300 trading GameStop shares. “I’m going to take a long break and focus on my student loans before I think about stocks again.”

Ohanian and Huffman met as students at the University of Virginia, where they started Reddit with another classmate in 2005 as a place to share and discover web pages and news articles. They were drafted into the inaugural class of a new business incubator in Silicon Valley called Y Combinator. With $100,000 in venture capital, they cultivated a small population of users who filled the site with their own posts and placed votes on their favorite content.

Condé Nast, publisher of the New Yorker and Wired, acquired Reddit in 2006. In the ensuing years, the founders left; Condé Nast spun off the business; and a pair of outside CEOs tried unsuccessfully to tame the Reddit mob. One was Ellen Pao, a former venture capitalist at Kleiner Perkins. Pao is critical of the way Huffman, her successor, handles hate speech, harassment and other troubling activity on the site. And with WallStreetBets, she said Reddit failed to provide adequate safeguards for people caught up in the craze.

“Reddit should be adding a disclaimer because I don’t believe all 6 million people in the r/wallstreetbets, and the people who followed them, know exactly what they are getting into,” Pao wrote in an email. (The forum now lists more than 8.6 million readers.) “Being transparent about risk is the ethical thing to do.”

Huffman’s response to controversy on the site has been inconsistent and often late. He has dealt with critics using similar tactics as Reddit’s trolls. On at least one occasion, he secretly edited a bunch of comments that were critical of him, something for which he later apologized. Pizzagate, an internet-native conspiracy theory falsely linking Hillary Clinton to a pedophilia ring, prospered on Reddit before Huffman intervened to ban the community in 2016.

He allowed another group, The_Donald, to spread racist messages for years. In an interview with the New Yorker in 2018, Huffman said some people on the forum were simply expressing political beliefs, “and that’s something we want to encourage.” Reddit banned the group last summer and then expelled a similar group last month after members stoked and celebrated violence at the US Capitol. Reddit declined to make Huffman available for an interview.

The building blocks of Reddit have been around since the early days of the web. People shared stock-trading tips on Yahoo! message boards and conducted polls on GeoCities. But there’s a certain aspect to Reddit’s system, where anyone can vote practically anything on the site up or down, that draws out the inner shock jockey in users. Some treat it like a game, Huffman told the New Yorker: “‘If I post this ridiculous or offensive thing, can I get people to upvote it?’ And then some people, to quote The Dark Knight, just want to watch the world burn.”

Reddit monitors “bad stuff” on the site, Huffman said in a conversation last month on the social media app Clubhouse, using an internal metric called “daily active shitheads.” WallStreetBets has not met the threshold for punishment on Reddit, despite getting slapped with a hate-speech ban by Discord, another app that typically takes a soft approach toward moderation. WallStreetBets is “by no means perfect, but they’ve been well in the bounds of our content policy,” Huffman said.

Huffman has described it as one of his favorite communities on the site. “Isn’t it hilarious that WallStreetBets is now the glue that’s tying most of America right now?” Huffman said on Clubhouse.

Mark Luckie, Reddit’s former head of media, has been critical of the company for its lack of intervention on racist and hateful content, but he doesn’t consider WallStreetBets problematic. “These are people who are talking amongst themselves in order to better their financial futures. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” Luckie said.

In recent days, the tone of WallStreetBets, once gleeful about sticking it to finance types and making a fortune in the process, has turned somewhat dour. The board is peppered with comments about how much money members have seen disappear from their Robinhood accounts.

Smith, the Reddit user and former GameStop shareholder, had never day-traded before getting sucked into WallStreetBets about a year ago. He lives near Austin, Texas, where he develops business intelligence software. Smith bought some stock in GameStop on Jan. 27 and then more over the following week. He reasoned that he could afford to join the movement: “I saved a lot of money in 2020 by not eating out due to quarantine.”

Feeling stressed by the stock’s fluctuations, Smith sold all of his holdings when the share price hit $79. Then he bought back in at $67. “That fear of missing out is hitting me hard,” he said. On Friday, when the stock closed at $63, Smith declared, “I’m officially done.”

Huffman expressed concern for his users’ financial wellbeing but also an underlying hesitation to do anything about it. “I am worried for them. But I wouldn’t let that extend to paternal action like protecting them,” he said in a New York Times podcast interview published last week. “Hey, look, I would be worried if people were jumping off a cliff into a river as well. It is a fundamentally dangerous activity. But I also think people are free to make decisions.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Reddit took small steps last year to reduce the ugliest behavior by introducing its first-ever hate speech policy.(REUTERS)
Reddit took small steps last year to reduce the ugliest behavior by introducing its first-ever hate speech policy.(REUTERS)
business

Reddit’s populist stock movement was 15 years in the making

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:08 PM IST
The building blocks of Reddit have been around since the early days of the web. People shared stock-trading tips on Yahoo! message boards and conducted polls on GeoCities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi.(PTI)
business

FDI cap hike will help attract overseas funds: Experts

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget Speech 2021 proposed to amend the Insurance Act, 1938, to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The young entrepreneur Tushar Vashisht has helped many Indians live a healthy lifestyle amid the pandemic.
The young entrepreneur Tushar Vashisht has helped many Indians live a healthy lifestyle amid the pandemic.
business

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 : Tushar Vashisht

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Tushar Vashisht, CEO and Co-founder of the wellness and fitness app HealthifyMe has helped many Indians normalise their body weights, adopt a healthy diet and become fit amid the pandemic, by bringing forth a platform that enables Indians to transform themselves, and work towards making a fitter India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HDFC Bank was the biggest gainer from the pack as its market valuation jumped <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,13,516.92 crore to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,79,735.51 crore.(Shutterstock)
HDFC Bank was the biggest gainer from the pack as its market valuation jumped 1,13,516.92 crore to 8,79,735.51 crore.(Shutterstock)
business

Market cap of top 10 firms zooms over 5.13 lakh crore; banks steal the show

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Reliance Industries Limited was leading the chart of the top-10 valued domestic companies followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance Limited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur said all sections of people have appreciated the budget except the opposition parties.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur said all sections of people have appreciated the budget except the opposition parties.(Bloomberg Fille Photo)
business

Indian economy is witnessing V-shaped recovery, says Anurag Thakur

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:29 AM IST
"The recent budget has no new taxes on the people of this country," minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur said, adding that Modi Government "is development- driven".
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wear protective face masks as they walk on Westminster Bridge in London.(AP)
People wear protective face masks as they walk on Westminster Bridge in London.(AP)
business

UK plans to tax firms that profited from Covid-19 pandemic: Report

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Finance minister Rishi Sunak is unlikely to announce these taxes at the budget announcement scheduled for March 3, which will focus on an extension of the Covid-19 furlough programme and support for businesses, the report said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi insisted on airlifting the machines, Anil Agarwal wrote. (PTI)
PM Modi insisted on airlifting the machines, Anil Agarwal wrote. (PTI)
india news

'PM Modi did not rest till solution was found': Vedanta Resources chairman

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:26 PM IST
PM Modi spent sleepless nights when India witnessed locust attacks in 2020, Anil Agarwal tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rally takes crypto market value to another record

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:09 AM IST
The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 4.3% to $39,499 on Saturday, taking it closer to early January’s record of almost $42,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citizens take precautions as they buy gold on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Citizens take precautions as they buy gold on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
business

Gold prices tumble during the week, silver sees a mixed trend

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a cut in customs duty on gold and silver to 7.5% from 12.5%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon bid to delay union vote rejected; ballots out Monday

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:51 AM IST
It’s the largest union vote to date at Amazon, which has long had an adversarial relationship with organized labor and has managed to avoid unions in its US operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
business

World markets soar as vaccines fuel hopes

By Vineet Sachdev, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Among the 10 major world equity indices, India’s BSE Sensex has performed the best and has seen a 27.6% rise since the start of November, which Pfizer and Moderna started releasing data of their vaccines and their effectiveness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last March, the government announced PLI schemes for three sectors, mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronics components, drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical devices, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51,355 crore.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
Last March, the government announced PLI schemes for three sectors, mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronics components, drug intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical devices, worth 51,355 crore.(Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)
business

Centre to roll out PLI scheme for ACs, LEDs

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:58 AM IST
Mohapatra said the PLI scheme will be a game changer in the country, where the focus is not only on manufacturing locally but also for the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI doesn’t expect the move to squeeze inflows into investment options such as bank deposits, mutual funds or small-savings schemes.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI doesn’t expect the move to squeeze inflows into investment options such as bank deposits, mutual funds or small-savings schemes.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Retail investors can now buy G-Securities directly

By Tinesh Bhasin, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Allowing retail investors to invest in sovereign debt will broaden the investor base and help absorb the government’s 12 lakh crore borrowing plan to fund higher healthcare and infrastructure spending.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey, released in February, was based on responses from 5,351 households across 13 major cities.(PTI)
The survey, released in February, was based on responses from 5,351 households across 13 major cities.(PTI)
business

Consumer confidence picks up

By Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Going forward, consumers expect improvement in the general economic situation and employment conditions during the next 12 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the central government announcing a higher than expected fiscal deficit and borrowing plan, experts also saw the MPC’s decision as an attempt to strike a balance between fiscal and monetary policy goals.(File photo)
With the central government announcing a higher than expected fiscal deficit and borrowing plan, experts also saw the MPC’s decision as an attempt to strike a balance between fiscal and monetary policy goals.(File photo)
business

RBI says economy is moving in only one direction: Up

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
While the formal sector of the economy seems to be on a strong recovery path, consumer sentiment, as seen in RBI’s Consumer Confidence Survey, has not shown a concomitant recovery, although it has shown sequential improvement over the past two rounds conducted in November 2020 and January 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP