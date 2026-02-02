Reduction in TCS rates: A welcome course correction

The finance minister in the Union Budget 2026 has provided significant relief to millions of Indian families who remit money overseas to fund their child’s education, provide medical treatment for their loved ones or dream of a trip overseas by announcing a sharp reduction in Tax Collected at Source (TCS). Representational image.

For the past couple of years, taxpayers have been struggling with very high TCS rates on foreign remittances above INR 10 lakh under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). While these provisions were introduced to keep a tab on money going overseas and prevent tax evasion, they also ended up creating financial stress due to the following reasons -

Cash flow impact Perhaps the biggest issue was the way TCS affected cash flow. TCS is on spending and not on income. The amount spent out of an income subjected to tax was again subjected to tax by way of TCS, while spending it.

Parents sending funds for their child studying abroad had to shell out an additional sum to meet the TCS obligation. Under the earlier system, on a remittance of INR 10 lakh, they had to shell out INR 2 lakh or more immediately as TCS. This wasn’t tax they owed — it was simply money held by the government temporarily until they filed their tax return and claimed a refund. This upfront payment created unnecessary financial pressure.

Medical payments became costlier Medical treatment abroad is often urgent and stressful. Yet the earlier system treated such remittances like foreign travel expenses and taxed them at 5%. Families dealing with illness found themselves paying extra taxes at the worst possible time.