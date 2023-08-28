Reliance AGM: Jio AirFiber to be launched on Sept 19. 5 things to know

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that Jio AirFiber will be launched on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, 2023. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited,(PTI)

While addressing the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) via video conferencing, Ambani said, "Jio AirFiber uses a pan India 5G network to bypass the need of last mile fiber. With Jio AirFiber we can supercharge internet expansion to 150,000 connections per day."

With AirFibre, Reliance Jio aims to provide 1,50,000 connections per day. The company claims that it has around 10 million JioFiber customers and aims to expand the Jio's network to over 200 million users.

“Jio was launched seven years ago with a mission to transform India into a Premier Digital Society. We have invested our heart and soul into building a Digital Public Infrastructure which the entire world has begun to admire,” he added.

