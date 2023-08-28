News / Business / Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: 46th annual general meet today, Mukesh Ambani to address
Live

Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: 46th annual general meet today, Mukesh Ambani to address

Aug 28, 2023 09:42 AM IST
Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: The event will begin at 2pm and live-streamed on social media platforms, including YouTube.

Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) 46th annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on Monday. The event will begin at 2pm, taking place through video-conferencing. It will also be live-streamed across various social media platforms, including YouTube. 

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo)
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo)

Mukesh Ambani, MD and Chairman, RIL, will address the AGM, as will his children, Isha and Akash, who hold official positions in the conglomerate. While the trio will unveil RIL's business blueprint for the future, of particular interest will be announcements related to Future Retail and Jio IPOs (initial public offering) and 5G tariff options.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 28, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: Where to watch?

    Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: The AGM will be live-streamed across social media platforms, including YouTube. It can also be viewed on this link. Read more

  • Aug 28, 2023 09:23 AM IST

    Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: What to expect?

    Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: All eyes will be on announcements related to the IPOs of Future Retail and Jio; 5G devices, tariff plans. Read more

  • Aug 28, 2023 09:08 AM IST

    Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: 46th AGM from 2pm 

    Reliance AGM 2023 Live Updates: The 46th annual general meeting of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be held on Monday. It will take place through video-conferencing.

Monday, August 28, 2023
