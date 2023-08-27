News / Business / Reliance AGM 2023: Date and time, where to watch, what to expect

Reliance AGM 2023: Date and time, where to watch, what to expect

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2023 11:19 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL is expected to make big announcements at the RIL AGM on Monday.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold its annual general meeting on Monday i.e August 28, 2023. The stock market experts and investors have high expectations from this annual meeting.

“Notice calling the 46th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) (AGM) scheduled to be held in compliance with applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India through video conferencing/other audio visual means on Monday, August 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm IST”, RIL had said in a public notice published on leading newspapers.

Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani. (HT file photo)
Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani. (HT file photo)

RIL AGM time and date


The Reliance Industries Limited annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on August 28, 2023, i.e Monday at 2 pm IST.

Where to watch LIVE

The 46th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited will be held through video conferencing. You can watch the AGM by clicking here

The AGM is being held for the first time since the listing of Jio Financial Services IPO on the stock market. The IPO was listed last Monday but had slided on its debut trade.

The company's shares, however, recovered from four-day slide and ended up in positive at 214.50 on Friday.

What to expect

According to several media reports, the market experts and investors have high hopes from the AGM. The market is hoping for announcements related to Future Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO, details about Jio Financial services, launch of 5G devices and company's succession plans in the future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out