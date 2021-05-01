Reliance rallies Covid-19 efforts, becomes largest producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen from a single location

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of the most profitable private firms in India, has rallied its resources "on a war footing" to combat the incessant oxygen crisis in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-battered country, the company said in a statement on Saturday. Reliance said it has now become India's "largest producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen from a single location", adding that company chairman Mukesh Ambani is personally supervising the scale-up of production and transportation efforts at Gujarat’s Jamnagar. "In April 2021, Reliance supplied over 15,000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen free of cost, helping nearly 15 lakh patients," the statement read.

Media Statement for your kind background, support:



Reliance rallies its resources on a war footing to become Nation’s largest producer of medical-grade liquid oxygen from a single location



• Produces over ~11% of India’s total production of medical grade liquid oxygen..



1/ pic.twitter.com/BP9RGIBbUB — Rohit Bansal 🇮🇳 (@theRohitBansal) May 1, 2021

Reliance said that it has ramped up the production of medical-grade liquid oxygen from near zero to 1,000 MT per day, all free of charge, to meet the needs of over one lakh people daily, on average. Now accounting for over 11% of India's total production of medical-grade liquid oxygen, Reliance is meeting the needs of around one in every 10 Covid-19 patients, the company said.

With regards to transportation of said oxygen, Reliance said it has airlifted 24 ISO (certified by the International Organization for Standardization) containers for transporting medical-grade liquid oxygen. This, the company said, has created an additional 500 MT of transportation capacity in India. "More ISO containers are being airlifted over the next few days," Reliance said, thanking Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil company, the British Petroleum (BP), and the Indian Air Force (IAF) for their help in sourcing and transportation.

Earlier, Reliance said that it had by far made the largest contribution to Covid-19 care in Mumbai of any philanthropic organisation—in the form of 875 beds for coronavirus disease-affected patients. In addition, the Reliance Foundation has also ordered the setting up of new hospital wards and ICU beds and has decided to manage a dedicated 650-bed Covid-19 care facility in the city's Worli area, the company informed.