Retail auto sales surge 17.6% in January 2026 as GST cheer sustains

Auto sales in January 2026 were at their highest since the festive season last year as the momentum brought on by GST rationalisation sustained for vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Auto sales in January 2026: A total of 27,22,558 vehicles were registered on the government's VAHAN portal last month—up 17.61% over the year-ago period. (AI Image)

A total of 27,22,558 vehicles were registered on the government's VAHAN portal last month — up 17.61% over the year-ago period, according to data compiled by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. While the two-wheeler sales rose 20.82% year-on-year to 18,52,870 units, car sales increased 7.22% year-on-year to 5,13,475 units.

Auto sales in January 2026: A snapshot 2W sales up 20.82% YoY at 18,52,870 units

3W sales up 18.80% YoY at 1,27,134 units

Car sales up 7.22% YoY at 5,13,475 units

CV sales up 15.07% YoY at 1,07,486 units

Tractor sales up 22.89% YoY at 1,14,759 units The GST momentum was supported by rural demand, especially due to harvest festivals of Pongal and Makar Sankranti as well as the ongoing wedding season. The demand comes with its own set of challenges, however, that of supply as well as discounting and high base-effect in some segments.

On 22 September, the government cut GST rates on soaps to small cars as part of a rationalisation move to reduce the number of tax slabs to two (5% and 18%) as against four (5%, 12%, 18% and 28%) earlier. A new GST rate of 40% was brought in for so-called sin goods like tobacco products, sports utility vehicles and luxury items. The new GST rates across vehicle types is as under: