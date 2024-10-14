Menu Explore
Rupee dips to lifetime low on dollar bids by foreign banks

Reuters |
Oct 14, 2024 10:14 AM IST

The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 84.0725 against the US dollar, driven by strong dollar demand from foreign banks.

The Indian rupee dropped to an all-time low on Monday, weighed down by persistent dollar demand from foreign banks, likely for their clients.

The Indian rupee reached an all-time low of 84.0725 against the US dollar, pressured by persistent dollar demand from foreign banks. The decline follows two months near the 84 level and is exacerbated by weakness in other Asian currencies.(Reuters)
The rupee dipped to a lifetime low of 84.0725 to the U.S. dollar, inching past the prior low of 84.07 hit on Friday. The local's currency drop past 84 came after it spent more than two months near to that level.

The weakness in Asian peers amid disappointment over China stimulus also weighed on the rupee, traders said.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
