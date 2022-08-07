SAIL Rourkela achieves best performance in key areas for April-July

The Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Rourkela, Odisha-based steel plant (RSP) recorded its best-ever April-July production performance in key areas in the fiscal 2022-23, a statement said.

During this period, the plant produced 1,435,466 tonnes of hot metal, 1,329,388 tonnes of crude steel, and 1,224,323 tonnes of saleable steel, thus scripting its best-ever performance in these three vital areas for the said period, the statement noted, adding that percentage increase from the Corresponding Period Last Year (CPLY) stood at 5.1% each for hot metal and crude steel, and 9.3% in saleable steel.

The figures recorded during the previous fiscal were RSP's best for April-July before being surpassed by those for the current fiscal, the released added.

Also, the plant's Steel Melting Shop-II contributed 1,173,840 tonnes of crude steel (year-on-year growth of 5.2%), while the Sinter Plants clocked highest April-July sinter production of 2,359,540 tonnes. Meanwhile, 1,223,937 tonnes of saleable steel was dispatched, up from 1,148,928 achieved during CPLY.

Major highlights

This period also witnessed the successful rolling out to the niche market of the 2.3mm-thick SAILCOR Hot Rolled Coil from the state-of-the-art Hot Strip Mill-2.

The first four months of FY 23 also witnessed several leading RSP units achieve major milestones. While the Hot Strip Mill-1 surpassed production worth 60 million tonnes (MT), the state-of-the-art New Plate Mill achieved the 5 MT Plate production mark in the past few days. The Silicon Steel Mill clocked its best monthly performance in July 2022 after 2013.

