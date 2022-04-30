Rourkela Steel Plant wins SAIL's ‘Best Integrated Steel Plant’ award

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) won the 'Best Integrated Steel Plant' award as part of the SAIL Corporate Awards for Excellence - 2020/21 on Thursday. The award was presented by Soma Mondal, chairman of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

It was received by Atanu Bhowmick, director in-charge of RSP, accompanied by BR Babu, chief general manager (blast furnace) and I Rajan, chief general manager (traffic, with additional responsibility of utilities and environment), a statement read.

Congratulating RSP on winning the award, Mondal exhorted it to further enhance its all-around performance to carve out a trail of success.

Bhowmick dedicated the award to every Rourkela Steel Plant employee and said the organisation would continue its journey of excellence to become the best steel plant in India.

"Notably Rourkela Steel Plant received the award for its exceptional performance amidst one of the most challenging times - during the Covid-19 pandemic - in production, productivity, techno-economics and profitability in the last fiscal," the statement said.

Previously, the plant bagged the Energy Conservation Award in the Eastern region ENCON Award 2021 competition in November last year.

