San Francisco Declaration: India joins 9 nations in new AI tech pact

Building up to the Pax Silica agreement that was signed in February, a new San Francisco Declaration marks progression of that broad statement into intent, as the US and nine other countries commit to protecting the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain. The agreement aims to reduce reliance on concentrated markets. (Representative file photo)

The San Francisco Declaration, On the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, was signed by the US, India, Australia, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom, on November 15.

This follows the Pax Silica agreement which was signed in February, envisioned as a strategic coalition of trusted nations committed to securing the “silicon stack”, and with the aim of protecting availability of critical minerals, semiconductor fabrication, advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure.

The San Francisco Declaration essentially focused on two key elements: a set of sensitive technologies including materials and knowledge, as well as critical infrastructure.

“Recognising further that the security of our peoples cannot be separated from the security of our economies and those of our closest partners — that the resilience and security of supply chains, the integrity of essential systems, and leadership in strategic, trusted technologies are critically important to national security,” the Declaration states.

The sensitive technologies spectrum which is covered includes goods, software, materials, knowledge, components and inputs—to produce them as well as means of essential supply chains—with a need to safeguard them from illicit transfer, acquisition by hostile actors, or being used for undue economic leverage.

There is a clear understanding of shared responsibility, with an understanding that since modern AI development spans multiple borders—from chip design to manufacturing equipment and shipping ports—no single nation can secure the ecosystem alone. The countries who have signed the San Francisco Declaration are committing to protecting the AI supply chain as a collective endeavour.

Key AI infrastructure aspect looks at the physical and digital systems and assets underpinning supply chains on which the security, economic function, and essential services depend. Global ports, terminals, transport, communications, logistics networks, and energy infrastructure are important for AI services. The Declaration notes that any “disruption, degradation, hostile control, or the unauthorised exposure of the data flowing through them would cause significant harm or dysfunction.”

The agreement aims to reduce reliance on concentrated markets, including countering economic or supply chain pressure from China, address non-market overcapacity, and prevent hostile actors from acquiring sensitive technologies that could grant military or intelligence advantages.

It is estimated that China dominates global supply chains—accounting for around 60% of mining, 90% of processing and separation, and 94% of permanent magnet manufacturing. China extended its temporary suspension of export controls on rare earth elements, lithium-ion batteries, and graphite anode materials until January 10, 2027.

The first imposition of the critical mineral export controls was enacted in December 2024, which specifically prohibited exports of gallium, and germanium, directly to the United States in retaliation for US’ semiconductor restrictions.

The San Francisco Declaration builds on the Pax Silica agreement that India signed in February. The true test of the San Francisco Declaration will be whether the shared attempts lead to concrete changes in how partners get access to hardware such as chips, critical minerals and energy infrastructure.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the time, had said, We are not just holding a summit; we are building the future,” emphasising that new foundations are being built and new opportunities are being created.

“Today, India’s talented engineers are designing the world’s most advanced two-nanometer chips. The semiconductor industry will require around one million new skilled professionals, and this is a very big opportunity for India,” he said.

The San Francisco Declaration signatories agree to share a list of high-priority technologies and critical infrastructure to guard against theft, illicit transfer, and undue foreign control, as well as diversification of full technological stack, including semiconductor design, chipmaking machinery, critical minerals.