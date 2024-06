The State Bank of India said that its board approved raising long term bonds up to an amount of ₹20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement during FY25. The State Bank of India (SBI) office building is pictured in Kolkata, India.(Reuters)

It said in a regulatory filing that “the Central Board at its meeting held today i.e. 19th June 2024 has, inter alia, accorded approval for raising long term bonds up to an amount of Rs. 20,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY25.”

Earlier this month, SBI raised $100 million through its London branch by selling three-year senior unsecured floating-rate bonds.