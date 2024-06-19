 PM Modi's prediction comes true as Sensex up over 5,000 points after Lok Sabha elections - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi's prediction comes true as Sensex up over 5,000 points after Lok Sabha elections

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 12:10 PM IST

In the last 9 trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty hit all-time record highs. Sensex has rallied over 5,000 points since June 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prediction of a stock market after Lok Sabha elections has come true as Sensex rallied over 5,000 points since June 4. In 9 trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty hit all-time record highs. During the same time, investor wealth jumped by 42.4 lakh crore to 437.24 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers during Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers during Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi.(ANI)

Read more: Elon Musk says he ‘generally loves history’. Proof: His favourite podcasts' list

While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that the market will hit record highs after elections. He told NDTV while hinting that the market will hit fresh record highs, “You will see that within one week after June 4, the day election results are to be declared, market participants will get tired.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Home Minister Amit Shah also said that investors must buy before June 4 as the market will shoot up.

Read more: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath is very worried about the food we eat: ‘Is atta safe…’

Following the elections, statements by PM Modi and Amit Shah became a political issue as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the June 4 crash in which investors lost 31 lakh crore in notional wealth was owing to manipulation in the markets. Congress demanded a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) as the Sensex hit record high on June 3 after exit polls but fell the next day.

Read more: Melinda French Gates on ‘wonderful’ life after divorce from Bill Gates: ‘Was horrible then…’

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley predicted that the Sensex will hit 82,000 in the next 12 months. It said, “The main benefit to the market of the NDA's re-election is policy predictability, which will influence how growth and equity returns pan out in the coming five years. We believe the government is likely to continue focusing on macro stability (i.e., inflation hawkishness) to inform policy.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / PM Modi's prediction comes true as Sensex up over 5,000 points after Lok Sabha elections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On