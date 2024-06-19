Elon Musk says he ‘generally loves history’. Proof: His favourite podcasts' list
Elon Musk named the “Explorers Podcast” which focuses on “the lives, explorations and discoveries of history's greatest explorers.” Check out his other picks
Elon Musk loves knowing and learning the subject of history as the Tesla CEO shared some of his favorite podcast when he was asked for recommendations on a stream on his platform X, formerly Twitter. He said, "I like history podcasts in general. I just generally love history. Any kind of narrative is just a story really, it's a story about reality or at least someone's perception of reality.”
Read more: Elon Musk’s X wants laid-off employees to give money back: ‘They were overpaid’
During the stream, Elon Musk named the “Explorers Podcast” which focuses on "the lives, explorations and discoveries of history's greatest explorers," as per its website. The Tesla boss is also a fan of “The Age of Napoleon Podcast” which is based on "the life and career of Napoleon Bonaparte as well as the general context of Europe between the early eighteenth and early nineteenth century."
Read more: Wondered how appraisals at Tesla are? Elon Musk wants to give this to high-performing employees
Elon Musk's top recommendation is Dan Carlin's "Hardcore History" podcast which is known for its “unique blend of high drama, masterful narration and Twilight Zone-style twists” as per Apple Podcasts page.
Read more: Elon Musk's salary at Tesla is more than Tata Motors' revenue
The billionaire also shared some of his favorite audiobooks. These are "The Story of Civilization" by Will and Ariel Durant as well as the Penguin edition of "The Iliad." Earlier as well, Elon Musk has recommended several other books including sci-fi novels and books on artificial intelligence.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.