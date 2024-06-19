Elon Musk says he ‘generally loves history’. Proof: His favourite podcasts' list

Elon Musk loves knowing and learning the subject of history as the Tesla CEO shared some of his favorite podcast when he was asked for recommendations on a stream on his platform X, formerly Twitter. He said, "I like history podcasts in general. I just generally love history. Any kind of narrative is just a story really, it's a story about reality or at least someone's perception of reality.” Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US.(Reuters)

During the stream, Elon Musk named the “Explorers Podcast” which focuses on "the lives, explorations and discoveries of history's greatest explorers," as per its website. The Tesla boss is also a fan of “The Age of Napoleon Podcast” which is based on "the life and career of Napoleon Bonaparte as well as the general context of Europe between the early eighteenth and early nineteenth century."

Elon Musk's top recommendation is Dan Carlin's "Hardcore History" podcast which is known for its “unique blend of high drama, masterful narration and Twilight Zone-style twists” as per Apple Podcasts page.

The billionaire also shared some of his favorite audiobooks. These are "The Story of Civilization" by Will and Ariel Durant as well as the Penguin edition of "The Iliad." Earlier as well, Elon Musk has recommended several other books including sci-fi novels and books on artificial intelligence.