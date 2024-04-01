Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch says she is a ‘very difficult boss to work with’. Here's why
Talking about problem solving, the Sebi chief said that it is like peeling an onion.
Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch said that she has a "long list of colleagues" and bosses who have found her very difficult to work with. Madhabi Puri Buch is the first woman to head Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Speaking at the annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Saturday, she said, "I have a long list of colleagues as well as bosses who will testify to the fact that I am not only a very difficult boss to work with but an almost impossible subordinate to work with because I just won't give up. Until a problem has been dissected to the last degree, I will not give up."
Madhabi Puri Buch thinks problem solving is similar to…
"It makes everybody cry in the process. But by the time you are done, peeling layer after layer after layer of the onion, you suddenly realise there is no problem left,” she said.
Madhabi Puri Buch's crucial workplace mantra
She said that there is one rule that she follows no matter what. This rule is: doing what is right, no matter how hard while leaving no stone unturned, no matter how hard.
She said, “I believe that at a conscious and a subconscious level, my mantra has been very very simple. Do the right thing, no matter how hard. Leave no stone unturned, no matter how hard. The wonderful thing about this mantra is that eight times out of ten you actually succeed. And the two times that you don’t, you have absolutely no regret.”
