SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO not working? Here's when services will resume

The State Bank of India (SBI) said services of Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web and Mobile App, YONO and UPI will not be available between 12.20 IST and 15.20 hours on April 1. Citing, annual closing activity as the reason for the same, the bank said that during this period services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available. Exchange and deposit of the ₹2,000 notes will not be available on April 1, it said. Exchange and deposit of the ₹ 2,000 notes will not be available on April 1, SBI said.(Bloomberg)

What SBI said on its services?

The bank said, "The facility of exchange/deposit of ₹2,000 banknotes will not be available at the 19 Issue Offices1 of the Reserve Bank of India due to operations associated with the Annual Closing of Accounts. The facility will resume on Tuesday, April 2, 2024," RBI said in a notification issued on March 28, 2024."

HDFC Bank NEFT also not available

HDFC Bank notified its customers that National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) operations would not be accessible on April 1. Customers who can access the service may expect some delay, the bank said.

Are banks open on April 1?

Most banks in many states will be shut on April 1 due to the closing of their year accounts. Banks are closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.