SRM Contractors IPO allotment: How to check status online, GMP and other key details

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024

SRM Contractors IPO: You can check the allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar.

SRM Contractors IPO: The allotment date of SRM Contractors Limited is expected to be out today (April 1). The public issue opened for bidding on March 26 and closed on March 28. Ahead of the SRM Contractors IPO allotment date, in the grey market shares of the company are available at a premium of 126 in the grey market today.

SRM Contractors IPO listing date is most likely on April 3. You can check the allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The registrar of the IPO is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

SRM Contractors IPO details: The price band of the book build issue was fixed in the range of 200 to 210 apiece. Through the IPO, the company aims to raise 130.20 crore with the issuance of fresh 62 lakh company shares.

SRM Contractors IPO allotment: How you can check status?

  1. Login at the direct Bigshare link and select SRM Contractors Limited.
  2. Select application number and enter Captcha.
  3. Click on the Submit button and the SRM Contractors IPO allotment status will become available on your screen.

SRM Contractors IPO allotment status: How to check status on BSE?

  1. Login at BSE.
  2. Select 'Equity' in the issue type and enter Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have.
  3. Click on 'I'm not a robot'.
  4. Click on the 'Search' button and the status will appear on the screen.

SRM Contractors IPO GMP

SRM Contractors IPO GMP today is 126- 2 higher than the weekend GMP of 124.

Monday, April 01, 2024
