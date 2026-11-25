Benchmark equity indices ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex rallying 1,502.29 points and the Nifty rising to 25,819.25, defying a weak trend in Asian markets, on strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip bank stocks.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.19 per cent to USD 91.38 per barrel. (Bloomberg) more less

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Rebounding sharply from Monday's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points or 1.82 per cent, to settle at 83,938.28. During the day, it zoomed 2,062.22 points or 2.50 per cent, to 84,498.21.

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The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 469.60 points, or 1.85 per cent, to end at 25,819.25. Intraday, it rallied 602 points or 2.37 per cent, to 25,951.65.

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From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever soared 5.94 per cent followed by Trent 3.59 per cent, ICICI Bank 3.44 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 3.24 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.18 per cent and Bajaj Finance 3.04 per cent.

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{{^usCountry}} Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Titan ended lower. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Titan ended lower. {{/usCountry}}

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Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.19 per cent to USD 91.38 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹5,672.99 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

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Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 6.16 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.78 per cent, Shanghai's SSE Composite index declined 2.03 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 1.14 per cent.

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"Bulls returned with renewed vigour after the market holiday, with domestic equities shrugging off weak Asian cues and subdued US futures ahead of the US PCE inflation data, even as hawkish Fed commentary reinforced expectations of a December rate hike. India continued to benefit as global investors rotated out of crowded AI-linked trades," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

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Markets in Europe were trading marginally higher.

The US equity markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 1.48 per cent and S&P 500 declining 0.50 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.85 per cent.

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On Monday, the Sensex tanked 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 per cent, to settle at 82,435.99. The Nifty tumbled 450.95 points, or 1.75 per cent, to end at 25,349.65.