Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty nears 25,300 as markets extend gains

Indian stock markets extended their gains on Monday, November 16, with the benchmark Sensex jumping over 569 points and the Nifty 50 crossing the 25,290 mark as optimism over sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices lifted investor sentiment. Share brokers track market movements on their computer screens in Kolkata. (ANI)

The BSE Sensex was trading at 82,161.81, up 569.36 points, or 0.70%. The NSE Nifty 50 stood at 25,292.55, gaining 148.25 points, or 0.59%.

The positive momentum follows three consecutive weeks of gains for domestic benchmark indices. The Nifty 50 and Sensex rose 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, last week, marking their third consecutive week of gains.

The recovery marks a turnaround for Indian equities, which had underperformed their emerging market peers for much of the past two years.

Investor sentiment has received a boost from substantial foreign fund inflows. Foreign investors have purchased Indian shares worth $8.9 billion on a net basis so far in November, marking the highest single-month buying since records began in 2002, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

The inflows have narrowed foreign investors' year-to-date outflows from Indian equities to $22.5 billion. They have also helped bring the Nifty 50's losses for 2026 to below 4%.

A decline in crude oil prices and a sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have also brought Indian equities back into focus among global investors.

Crude oil prices, global markets in focus Crude oil prices remained a key factor for domestic markets, with Brent crude futures falling 0.7% to around $95 per barrel on Monday.

The decline came amid expectations of a global supply surplus, as shipments from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz have nearly returned to pre-war levels. The US has also taken steps to support the movement of fuel cargoes between domestic ports.

Lower crude oil prices are generally positive for India, which relies heavily on imports to meet its energy requirements. A sustained decline could ease pressure on the country's import bill, inflation and corporate margins.

However, global cues remained mixed. Asian shares declined on Monday following the shock exit of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO. Investors are also bracing for the chipmaker's earnings and Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) this week, which could test the sustainability of the AI-driven rally in global markets.

Why did Sensex, Nifty fall on Friday? Domestic benchmark indices snapped their three-day winning streak on Friday as concerns over rising retail inflation and the possibility of an RBI rate hike triggered selling.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 318.56 points, or 0.39%, to close at 81,592.45. The index had fallen as much as 622.26 points during the session.

The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 155.05 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 25,144.30, marking the first major decline for both benchmark indices this month.

The sell-off followed the release of retail inflation data, which showed India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rising to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September. This took inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in two years.

Food inflation also accelerated to 8.94% in October, compared with 7.74% in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The higher inflation reading has fuelled expectations of a possible RBI policy rate hike in December, raising concerns about borrowing costs and the outlook for economic growth.

Among Sensex constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Trent and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards on Friday. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries ended higher.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap Select index gained 0.09%, while the SmallCap Select index rose 0.02%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹7,830.60 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Investors will track global market cues, crude oil price movements, foreign fund flows and developments surrounding inflation and the RBI's monetary policy outlook for further direction on Monday.