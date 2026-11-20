Indian stock markets closed on a high note on Friday after a muted start to the session. Sensex jumped 897.96 points to settle at 83,919.71, while Nifty surged 286.30 points to settle at 25,800.60, a surge buoyed by continued foreign fund inflows and strong buying in banking and IT stocks, even as broader Asian markets witnessed heavy selling amid an AI-led sell-off. File: A screen displays a message of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai (REUTERS)

During the day, it surged 1,016.21 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 84,037.96.

The Sensex has gained 9,460.18 points, or 12.70 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 2,747.5 points, or 11.91 per cent so far this month.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices declined 1.66 per cent to USD 90.45 per barrel at the time of reporting, providing some support to domestic market sentiment.

In the commodities market, gold prices declined 3.36 per cent to ₹1,23,171, while silver prices fell 4 per cent to ₹1,51,130 at the time of reporting.

The recovery in Indian equities stood in contrast to the sharp weakness across Asian markets.

Both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined around 0.5 per cent in early trade amid weakened global technology stocks and a sell-off across Asian markets.

The NIFTY 50 index opened at 25,368, declining 146.30 points or 0.57 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 82,558.25, falling 463.50 points or 0.56 per cent.

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 declined 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap index lost 0.38 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 0.60 per cent.