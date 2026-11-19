BSE Sensex opened marginally higher on Thursday at 0.05 per cent at 82,04.16 points, while Nifty 50 opened lower at 0.16 per cent at 25,186.80. Subsequently, Sensex dropped over 150 points, while Nifty was down more than 60 points. A screen displays a message of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai (REUTERS/File)

Meanwhile, Rupee remained unchanged at 93.41 against US dollar in early trade.

The muted opening came amid the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes, setting hopes for easing of crude oil prices and sustaining foreign fund inflows.

Breaking a two-day rally, Sensex declined by 500 points on Wednesday due to profit-taking in consumer durables, metal and banking shares amid concerns over a rate hike.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 82,031.81. Meanwhile, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 25,227.95.

From Sensex, Titan lost 4.82 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services 2.49 per cent, Bajaj Finance 2.45 per cent, Eternal 2.45 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 1.97 per cent and Infosys 1.86 per cent.

State Bank of India, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid were among the top gainers.

So far this month, till November 17, the BSE Sensex has jumped nearly 11 per cent, and the NSE Nifty has climbed more than 10 per cent.

Among BSE indices, Consumer Durables dropped 3.14 per cent, Metal 2.15 per cent, MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt 1.49 per cent, MidSmall Private Banks 1.48 per cent, IT 1.41 per cent, Capital Goods 1.32 per cent and Insurance 1.30 per cent. Meanwhile, healthcare, telecommunications, and PSU banks ended on a higher note.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index closed higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.