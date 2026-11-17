Benchmark stock indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened positive on Tuesday, November 17, continuing the rally reportedly aided by record foreign inflows and strong corporate earnings in the month so far. A screen displays a message of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) listing ceremony at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai (REUTERS/File)

Sensex climbed 512 points while Nifty settled near 25,300 on Monday following gains in financial, FMCG and oil & gas shares amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 512.34 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 82,104.79. During the day, it surged 719.2 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 82,311.65.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed up 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 25,291.10.

The GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,262.50 points, as of 8 am, signalling a muted start for the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which closed at 25,291.1 on Monday, according to figures cited in a Reuters report.

Indian markets gain 10% his month According to Reuters, both the Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex have gained around 10 per cent this month, as foreign portfolio investor inflows surged to a record $9.53 billion.

Foreign portfolio investors bought Indian shares worth 57.37 billion rupees ($611 million) on Monday, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers, recording outflows of 22.54 billion rupees, according to provisional data from the NSE.

Lower crude oil prices have provided an additional boost to domestic equities.

Brent crude fell to around $92 a barrel amid expectations of a supply surplus, driven by recovering Middle East exports, outweighing concerns over attacks on tankers in the region.

"While the sharp retreat in crude prices offers some respite on the macrofront, the tailwind is being offset by the overnight sell-off in technology stocks on Wall Street and elevated US Treasury yields, which will force investors to remain selective," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder and CEO of HST Wealth.

The dollar rose to its highest level since April 2025, while US Treasury yields remained elevated amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more aggressively to counter persistent inflation.