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Sensex, Nifty open negative after gains as markets recover from 2-year slump

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 31.61 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 81,911.01. 

Updated on: Nov 13, 2026, 09:18:32 IST
By HT Business Desk
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Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Friday following recent gains, as stable foreign institutional inflows gave support while rising Brent crude prices and elevated domestic inflation weighed on investor sentiment.

File photo: A bronze replica of a bull is seen at the gates of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (REUTERS)
File photo: A bronze replica of a bull is seen at the gates of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (REUTERS)

GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,267.5, as of 7:13 am, indicating a muted opening for Nifty 50, which ended at 25,299.35 on Thursday, according to figures in a Reuters report.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 31.61 points, or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 81,911.01. During the day, it hit a high of 82,325.61 and a low of 81,576.15.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 44.30 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 25,299.35.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex have gained 1.1% so far this week, setting the stage for a third consecutive weekly rise, according to a Reuters report, signalling a turnaround for India's equity market after nearly two years of underperformance against emerging-market peers.

  • HT Business Desk
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Business Desk

    The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More

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Home/Business/Sensex, Nifty Open Negative After Gains As Markets Recover From 2-year Slump
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