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Sensex jumps over 300 points at open as markets rebound after Monday's selloff

The BSE Sensex surged more than 300 points in early trade, while the Nifty 50 also opened firmly in the green.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 11:01 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on Tuesday, recovering from the steep losses recorded in the previous session as investors returned to risk assets amid improved global sentiment.

A security personnel with a sniffer dog keeps vigil as people walk out of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai.(PTI)

The BSE Sensex surged more than 300 points in early trade, while the Nifty 50 also opened firmly in the green, reversing part of Monday's decline when concerns over rising crude oil prices, escalating Middle East tensions and fears of higher US interest rates had triggered a broad market selloff.

Market participants appeared to take advantage of lower valuations after Monday's fall, which had pushed both benchmark indices to two-month lows. Financial and information technology stocks were among the early gainers, helping lift the broader market.

The rebound comes even as investors continue to monitor developments in the Middle East and movements in global crude oil prices, which remain key risks for market sentiment. Traders will also keep a close watch on foreign investor activity and global central bank signals for further direction.

 
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