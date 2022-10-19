SpiceJet hikes salaries for its pilots. Check how much a Captain will earn now

SpiceJet has announced a revised salary structure for its Captains, increasing their monthly remuneration by around 55% to ₹7 lakh for a total of 80 hours of flying. This hike will be applicable from November 1.

A spokesperson from the airline told news agency ANI on Wednesday that SpiceJet has been revising the salaries of pilots every month, adding the salary for October was hiked by 22%.

The salary hike in November comes after SpiceJet had decided to put around 80 pilots on leave without pay for three months to cut costs, a report by Livemint said.

With the latest change in salaries, Captains will be paid more than they were paid during the pre-Covid period.

On the other hand, salaries of Trainers and Senior First Officers have also been increased "commensurately", ANI further reported.

September salary saw an increase of up to 10% for Trainers and 8% for Captains and First Officers, ANI reported on Wednesday.

SpiceJet has been in the news for multiple malfunction incidents reported in its aircraft in recent months.

On October 12, a SpiceJet flight coming from Goa made an emergency landing at the Hyderabad Airport after smoke was observed in the cabin. The aircraft made a safe landing and all 86 passengers disembarked safely.

Officials told Hindustan Times last week that oil seepage from one of the engines into the air conditioning system was likely the reason behind the smoke in the cabin.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked SpiceJet to send oil samples to engine maker Pratt & Whitney every 15 days in wake of the October 12 incident.

"DGCA is keeping a close watch on the situation and shall take all appropriate action to avert any untoward incident," the authority said in a statement on Monday.

