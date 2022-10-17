Home / India News / Smoke in cabin: DGCA asks SpiceJet to send oil samples to Pratt & Whitney every 15 days

Smoke in cabin: DGCA asks SpiceJet to send oil samples to Pratt & Whitney every 15 days

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 03:36 PM IST

DGCA also asked the low-cost airline to conduct a one-time boroscopic inspection of all such 28 engines within one week, among others.

Smoke emanates from SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SQB operating from Goa to Hyderabad. (ANI)
Smoke emanates from SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SQB operating from Goa to Hyderabad. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked SpiceJet to send oil samples to engine maker Pratt & Whitney in every 15 days in the wake of an emergency landing in Hyderabad earlier this month due to smoke in cabin from oil leakage in AC.

The aviation regulator also asked the low-cost airline to conduct a one-time boroscopic inspection of all such 28 engines within one week, among others.

The incident happened on Spicejet aircraft VT-SQB during descent necessitating an emergency landing in Hyderabad. The passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of cabin crew and airport staff.

Airport officials had said a full emergency was declared and all protocols were followed. “The aircraft was later towed to the remote gate,” an official had saidadded.

The airline has also been asked to introduce inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness during weekly check.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
spicejet dgca
spicejet dgca

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out