Smoke in cabin: DGCA asks SpiceJet to send oil samples to Pratt & Whitney every 15 days

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked SpiceJet to send oil samples to engine maker Pratt & Whitney in every 15 days in the wake of an emergency landing in Hyderabad earlier this month due to smoke in cabin from oil leakage in AC.

The aviation regulator also asked the low-cost airline to conduct a one-time boroscopic inspection of all such 28 engines within one week, among others.

Spicejet aircraft VT-SQB was involved in an incident of 'smoke in cabin' during descent necessitating an emergency landing at Hyderabad. The passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of cabin crew and airport staff: DGCA pic.twitter.com/amZwtrKNQK — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

The incident happened on Spicejet aircraft VT-SQB during descent necessitating an emergency landing in Hyderabad. The passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of cabin crew and airport staff.

Airport officials had said a full emergency was declared and all protocols were followed. “The aircraft was later towed to the remote gate,” an official had saidadded.

The airline has also been asked to introduce inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness during weekly check.

