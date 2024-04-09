Startup founder prefers Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Mumbai. Netizens say ‘don't hype or the city will become…’

A startup founder said that she prefers Hyderabad to Mumbai and Bengaluru as she shared a list of reason for the same. Shweta Kukreja, founder of The Marketing Anatomy, said that she has lived in the city for a year and Hyderabad is underrated "in terms of everything". Shweta Kukreja, founder of The Marketing Anatomy, said that Hyderabad is underrated "in terms of everything".

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Lived in Hyderabad for a year and I would, any day, choose Hyderabad over Bangalore and Mumbai. This city is so underrated, in terms of everything. Less traffic (comparatively), ORR Road for airport (bestest), greenery (literally everywhere), aesthetics (unreal), food... Need to hype this city up!”

Talking about safety in Hyderabad, she asserted, "Yes. Hyderabad is safe as well. I have been out till 2-3 (am) sometimes and it's quite safe in that way. Rest it depends where you’re staying."

But some netizens were not happy about the post at all as they wanted the founder to not hype Hyderabad or it would become overpopulated.

A user commented, “Please do not hype it up. Do not want it to turn into the next Bengaluru or Mumbai” while another said, "We hyped Pune and it's so messed up! Don’t hype! Say Hyderabad is average or mediocre!"

Some also disagreed with her take as one wrote, “Lived in Hyderabad for eight years. Ran away within a week after resigning big MNC job. One of the reason was the city and its isolation from entire world. No one passes through, for a north indian, except if Hyd is destination for work purposes. Nothing to see around.”

Another user shared their experience in the city and wrote, "Lived for six years in Hyderabad, moved to Bengaluru. Hyderabad outside Gachibowli is still a tier 2 city. Professional life is a bit on the laid-back side. Limited hangout options within or near the city. No good libraries. Bengaluru is more cosmopolitan with fast-paced life, great libraries, and weekend getaways."