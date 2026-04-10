Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 630 points, Nifty 50 near 23,900; TCS shares down 2.25%

India's stock market opened higher today, even as concerns over the durability of a US–Iran ceasefire may keep risk appetite in check. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell after fourth-quarter earnings. ...Read More

On Friday (10 April 2026), the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.82%, or 630.08 points, to an intraday high of 77,261.73 points, even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 opened above 23,900 points.

TCS closed FY26 with a modest recovery in quarterly growth, but not enough to offset a broader slowdown that pushed it into its first full-year revenue decline in dollar terms since listing.

“Management commentary suggests that while macro uncertainty persists, the outlook is more construction versus prior quarters,” said analysts led by Vikas Ahuja of Antique Stock Broking.

Elsewhere in Asia, equities rose about 0.9%, while crude prices traded below $100 a barrel after Israel said it would start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Iran cited Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanon as a key sticking point in its agreement with Washington DC.

Back home, foreign portfolio investors offloaded Indian stocks on Thursday, taking the total outflows for April so far to $4.9 billion.