Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 630 points, Nifty 50 near 23,900; TCS shares down 2.25%
Latest news and live updates from the stock market today, as well as Sensex and Nifty 50, rupee-dollar exchange rate, and latest business news from India Inc.
India's stock market opened higher today, even as concerns over the durability of a US–Iran ceasefire may keep risk appetite in check. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell after fourth-quarter earnings. ...Read More
On Friday (10 April 2026), the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.82%, or 630.08 points, to an intraday high of 77,261.73 points, even as the wider NSE Nifty 50 opened above 23,900 points.
TCS closed FY26 with a modest recovery in quarterly growth, but not enough to offset a broader slowdown that pushed it into its first full-year revenue decline in dollar terms since listing.
“Management commentary suggests that while macro uncertainty persists, the outlook is more construction versus prior quarters,” said analysts led by Vikas Ahuja of Antique Stock Broking.
Elsewhere in Asia, equities rose about 0.9%, while crude prices traded below $100 a barrel after Israel said it would start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Iran cited Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanon as a key sticking point in its agreement with Washington DC.
Back home, foreign portfolio investors offloaded Indian stocks on Thursday, taking the total outflows for April so far to $4.9 billion.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:35:12 am
Sensex Nifty LIVE: TCS drags down most IT stocks, except Wipro
The Nifty IT index, a gauge of India's largest IT stocks, fell today after IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. recorded its first annual dollar revenue decline since listing in FY26. Only Wipro Ltd. bucked the trend after the Bengaluru-based announced a share-buyback plan.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:21:13 am
Sensex Nifty LIVE: TCS down 1.9% after Q4 results
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell as much as 2.23% to ₹2,530.00 apiece on the BSE after India's IT bellwether recorded its first annual dollar revenue decline since listing.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 09:02:14 am
SpiceJet slapped with $8-million fine in UK
A UK court has ordered India's SpiceJet Ltd. to pay about $8 million to an aircraft engine lessor over unpaid rent and maintenance charges for three engines, in the latest setback for the cash-strapped airline. Read more.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:45:54 am
Reliance rations fuel across Jio-BP petrol pumps
Reliance Industries Ltd. has capped fuel purchases across its petrol pumps as the Iran war continues to choke off supplies despite a tentative ceasefire. Read more.
- Fri, 10 Apr 2026 08:25:24 am
Sensex Nifty LIVE: Stocks to watch today
• JSW Steel Ltd. registers 8% year-on-year rise in total crude steel production in FY26.
• Ashiana Housing Ltd. buys 28.55 acres of land in Pune with a sales value potential of ₹1,800 crore.
• Container Corp. posts total throughput of 1.4 million TEUs, up 6% year-on-year.